Drive-through fish, tenderloin fry to benefit Tri-Lakes Lions Club
COLUMBIA CITY — The Tri-Lakes Lions Club will have a fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. The drive-through-only event takes place at Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., with a choice of meal or meat only for $13 each. A quart of potato salad will be sold for $5.
Library offers prizes for new, renewed cards
KENDALLVILLE — Library patrons can renew their library card or get a new one Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 and earn Kendallville Public Library prizes.
Stop by the Kendallville library or its Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City to sign up for a card or renew a card, then choose from KPL swag such as coffee mugs, koozies and Frisbees.
Bring along a family member or friend to get a library card, and both will earn swag. Items are limited to one per person, and available while supplies last.
Both library branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
