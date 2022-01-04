Libraries to close for staff in-service
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are planning a staff in-service training. To accommodate the training, the libraries will be closed Friday, Jan.7, and reopen Jan. 8 with regular business hours.
Faith UMC hosts blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All donors are needed, as the blood supply remains critically low. Donors must be in good health and feeling well on the day of donation. Donors must be at least age 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “faithkend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.