KENDALLVILLE – Briana Steury, a patient care tech at Parkview Regional Medical Center, is the recipient of the 2020 Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship from the Parkview Noble Foundation.
“I have grown up surrounded by the healthcare field since I was little,” Steury said. “My mom is an LPN, my aunt and my cousin are RNs, and two of my best friends’ dads are doctors. I feel like it is ‘in my blood’ to follow in their footsteps. I take pride in helping people, and that’s what makes this job so rewarding to me.”
Steury is currently putting herself through nursing school at Indiana University-Fort Wayne by working two jobs, one of which is a patient care technician at PRMC. Despite this schedule, she has just completed her junior year with straight As.
“This scholarship releases some of the strain and stress of paying for school,” said Steury.
For Shirley Traster, RN, nursing was far more than a job; it was a calling for all of her 36 years at McCray Hospital in Kendallville until her retirement in 1986. Traster was very highly regarded for her compassion, wisdom, humility and humor. She demonstrated her love of caring, compassionate nursing throughout her entire life, often mentoring or teaching younger nurses through her example.
It was this passion that moved Darrell “Skip” Traster, her husband of more than 60 years, and their three daughters, Sharrel Wells, Jenny Luttman and Janet Domer, to create the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship as a memorial to her exemplary life of nursing.
“This means a lot to us,” said Wells. “We feel that this is one of the best ways to honor Mom, her values and her life’s work.”
More information about the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship and other scholarship opportunities through the Parkview Noble Foundation are available at Parkview.com/Scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.