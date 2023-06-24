Chandler Sailor of LaGrange was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term grade-point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing. The University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky.
Elijah Gum-Hales from Cromwell, Paige Hart from Kendallville and Sydney West from Garrett were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at DePauw University in Greencastle. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. DePauw University is a liberal arts institution established in 1837.
Isel Herrera of Ligonier was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C. Saint Mary’s College is a private college founded in 1844 and recognized as a visionary forerunner and an enduring innovator in the education of women.
