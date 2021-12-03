Elam David, a boy, was born Nov. 29 to Dave Wayne and Kaylene C. (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Ivy Raelynn, a girl was born Nov. 27 to Jay and DeAnne (Wingard) Yoder, Topeka.
Krista Janae, a girl, was born Nov. 26 to David and Karen (Yoder) Miller, LaGrange.
Hannah Jane, a girl, was born Nov. 25 to Christy and Laura (Kauffman) Miller, Topeka.
Malaya Joy, a girl was born Nov. @4 to Lyle and Gwenda (Mast) Beechy, Goshen.
Logan Devon, a boy, was born Nov. 23 to Marcus and Ruth (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Gracelyn Cay, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Nate and Mary (Lambright) Miller, Ligonier.
Kristene L., a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Lyle and Leona (Fry) Schrock, LaGrange.
