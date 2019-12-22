Christmas is just three days away.
And, if you procrastinated December away and haven’t gotten gifts, you’re in a bind now. It’s too late to order something online and expect it to get there by Christmas Day, so you’re going to have to shop local.
Cash is practical but kind of tacky and gift cards can feel like a cop out. So what can you pick up that your family, friends, neighbors or coworkers might like?
Our staff brainstormed some ideas of quick gifts, stocking stuffers or unique experiences you can give your loved ones this holiday.
Cookies, crafts and other homemades
Instead of high-dollar last minute gifts, our family often exchanges cookies or some sort of craft. In 2018, we gave canvas paintings done using my 3-month-old son’s footprints. The canvas were $10 for 10 at Hobby Lobby and we had a few additional dollars in paint. Each canvas was slightly different, so everyone’s was still somewhat unique and they were a big hit.
— Ashlee Hoos
‘Adventure cards’
This doesn’t really involve shopping but when my kids were young one of their favorite gifts came from some friends of ours. They would make and laminate “adventure cards” which would state the card was good for an adventure to an activity such as laser tag, a favorite movie, bowling, etc., followed by a trip to a favorite restaurant and then ice cream. They would take the kids on their “adventure” over winter break. They did this for several years and it always was a big hit.
— Kathryn Bassett
State park passes
Indiana has a wealth of amazing state parks, the passes allow you to visit each.
— Patrick Redmond
Another idea is a 2020 annual state park entrance permit. It admits the cardholder and all persons accompanying in a single, private, family-type non-commercial vehicle or two motorcycles to all properties administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Not valud for the Indiana State Museum or State Historic Sites. Cost is $50. Available at any of the 32 state park property locations throughout Indiana or online at stores.innsgifts com.
— Kathryn Bassett
Lotto tickets
I know a lot of times if I need a last minute gift I turn to the ever popular retail gift cards that can be purchased anywhere for restaurants or retail stores. There is also the ever so popular lottery tickets in a Christmas card.
— Andy Barrand
Instant cameras
I saw an ad in the Meijer flier this week and thought, “Hey, that looks fun.”
Instant cameras — think Polaroid — have made a comeback, starting about a year ago. While you can buy a Polaroid for around $100, you can get a version by Fujifilm called Instax, including the Instax Mini 9, which shoots a small-sized photo that would be fun for children (the photos are only about 2.5 by 1.75 inches for the mini).
On Fuji’s website there are all sorts of ideas promoted for the camera, which does have a selfie function.
Meijer has the camera on sale for $49 through Dec. 28 and if you buy it by Dec. 24 you get a coupon at checkout for $15 for your next in-store purchase with some restrictions (alcohol, tobacco, tickets, etc.).
— Mike Marturello
Small stocking stuffers
My wife’s pretty good at this. Just about every year, I can count on getting useful things like four-color pens (quite handy for covering athletic events I might add), lip balm, hand warmers, glove liners, a small note pad, my favorite candy bar.
Other things that might be useful for families are card games (UNO) and travel versions of popular board games.
— Jeff Jones
Zoo passes/Black Pine tickets
Let’s be real, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is a pretty good zoo, especially for a city the size of Fort Wayne. A family membership for two adults and children under 18 is $129. Considering adult tickets are $15 and children are $10, the membership is worth it after just three trips.
Fort Wayne too far? Think about Albion’s Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. It’s not as big, but there are a lot of exotic animals to see and your tickets and donations go toward ensuring those rescued animals continue living comfortably at Black Pine for the rest of their days. One advantage here is that Black Pine also has lots of opportunities for special events and tour that you can’t get at the zoo, where you can learn a lot and get up close with some of the residents.
It’s a good family outing and one I know my me, my wife and our 1-year-old will be doing in 2020!
— Steve Garbacz
Pickle packs
Here’s a locally grown gift idea. I hate to promote shopping outside our area. Sechler’s Fine Pickles in St. Joe offers four-pint, six-pint and 12-pint gift packs, containing a variety of locally made pickles.
— Dave Kurtz
