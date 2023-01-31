KENDALLVILLE — Young readers may practice their skills with a therapy dog for “Doggy Tales,” one of many February programs at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Sunny Boy will visit the Kendallville library location on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m., when youth in grades K-12 may read to the therapy dog.
Other February events, many with a Valentine theme, are on the library’s schedule:
Preschool Story Times: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. and every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Kendallville; and every Monday at 10 a.m. at Limberlost Branch. Story times are open to children from newborn to age 5.
After School Explorers-Grade K-5: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. at Kendallville. Valentine cards, Feb. 7; Mini-Sled Building Challenge, Feb. 14; Edible Pancake Art, Feb. 21; Games and Popcorn, Feb. 28.
Grades K-12
I Love You to Pieces Puzzle Art Hanging: Feb. 2, 5 p.m. Limberlost Branch
Popsicle Stick Winter Animals: Feb. 6-11, both branches.
Valentine Science Experiments: Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Watercolor Heart Painting: Feb. 13-18, both branches.
Conversation Marble Magnets: Feb. 16 at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Silly Heart Puppets: Feb. 20-25, both branches.
Salt Dough Conversation Hearts: Feb. 23 at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Yarn Valentine Creatures: Feb. 27-March 4, both branches.
Teens, Grade 6-12
Dungeons & Dragons, Fridays at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Games are limited to 10 players.
Cocoa and Canvas: Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Sashiko Mending: Feb. 23 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Bring clothes that need patching and learn how to mend them using the sashiko method.
Adults
Movie Night: “Annie Hall,” Feb. 1 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Watch the movie in preparation for the monthly Film Club on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Bring a sack dinner; snacks are provided.
Brunch Club: Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m., Kendallville. Seniors will make spinach lasagna roll-ups.
Barre with Brittany: Fridays, Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 11 a.m. in Kendallville.
Bingo: Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. at Limberlost Branch; and Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., Kendallville. Win prizes including gift cards, library swag, candy and books,
Yoga with Brittany: Monday, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5:30 p.m., Kendallville.
“Cats in Love” Painting: Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Pound Exercise with Dawn: 45 minutes of drumming, cardio and light stretching, Feb. 7, 14 and 28, 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Euchre: Feb. 8 at 1 p.m., Kendallville.
Movie Matinee: “The Notebook,” Feb. 10 at 1 p.m., Kendallville.
Zentangle with Jane Rhea: Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Begin a two-month project to finish in March; must attend both sessions to take the class.
Baking with Grace: Strawberry Hearts, Feb. 14 at noon, Kendallville.
Paper Quilt: Feb. 15 at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Matt’s Book Club: “Book Lovers” is the selection for discussion, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Get a copy of the book at the library.
Cupcake Decorating: Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Button Flower Pot Craft: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Candle Making-Murphy’s Townhouse: Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Adult Spelling Bee: Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
