KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced the March programs planned for adult patrons. Some programs are in-person and others are virtual and able to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page. More information can be found on the library’s website: www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Yoga with Brittany: In person and virtual, Mondays, March 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Tuesday, March 9, at noon at the Limberlost Branch
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow in person or on Facebook Live. To join in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join live online, click here at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. The workout is available any time by watching the recording.
Cortex Take & Make: Rainbow Sand — Tuesday, March 2, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Have some fun with Rainbow Sand! Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, March 2, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Saint Patrick’s Day Canvas — Thursday, March 4, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Create a Saint Patrick Day-inspired art piece. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 4 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Barre with Brittany: In person and virtual — Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, noon, Kendallville Public Library.
Join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join in person at the library, please register to attend. To join live online, click here at noon to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. Do the workout anytime by watching the recording.
Cortex Take & Make: Felt Flower Bouquet — Tuesday, March 9, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Triangle Painted Mason Jar — Thursday, March 11, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Create a geometric-style painted jar. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 11 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Cortex Take & Make: Music Note Art — Tuesday, March 16, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 16 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Cat Grass — Thursday, March 18, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Decorate a vase as a cat and plant seeds to grow grass your cat can safely enjoy. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 18 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Matt’s Book Club: “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal.Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it. Check out a copy of the book from the Book Club shelf. Please register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Receive a book club journal by attending two sessions of the book club.
Artifacts with Trevor Tipton — Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Trevor Tipton will discuss his incredible collection of artifacts. He will also discuss the history of Native Americans who once lived in Noble County. This free event is open to all ages. Registration is required. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or register online.
Cortex Take & Make: Rock Photo Holder — Tuesday, March 23, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 23 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Brittany’s Book Club: Best-Sellers — Wednesday, March 24, at noon, Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Register for the book discussion by calling 854-2775 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Book Bird House — Thursday, March 25, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch, Rome City.
Repurpose an old book to create a bird house. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 25 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
Cortex Take & Make: Cherry Blossom Tree — Tuesday, March 30, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City.
Paint a beautiful cherry blossom tree with the supplies provided. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on March 30 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up within seven days.
