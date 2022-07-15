LIGONIER — Cole Center YMCA in Kendallville and Noble Thrive by 5 want to engage families of preschoolers and school aged children in a community conversation about the possibility of having preschool and summer day camps in Ligonier.
Families and the public will have three opportunities to join the conversation: Saturday at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. All conversations will take place at West Noble Primary School.
Participants will be entered in a drawing for $50 Visa gift card.
Registration is helpful, but not required. To register or for more information, call the Cole Center YMCA at 260-347-9622 or email Jenna Anderson of Noble Thrive By 5 at Jenna@Noblethriveby5.org
