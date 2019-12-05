LIGONIER —P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County recently held its Parent Breakfast at the community Foundation of Noble County as its monthly project for November. The group’s goal as to educate family, teachers, and friends about what P.U.L.S.E. is and what it does.
P.U.L.S.E. members provided food for a potluck, and then there were a series of speeches by the members, navigators, and alumni of the group.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, standing for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education, is a youth philanthropy organization based in Noble County. During their meetings and service projects, 17 students from East Noble, Central Noble, and West Noble schools work to broaden not only their education in philanthropy but the education of all youth in the area.
This is possible through the group’s hard work in service projects such as Little Phil, Kid City, or the Senior Citizen Prom, as well as granting monies to many other non-profits and schools.
