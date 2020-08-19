KENDALLVILLE — A murder-mystery fundraiser to benefit Gaslight Playhouse has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
“Murder at the Juice Joint,” scheduled for Sept 12 at the McCray Mansion, has been canceled by the community theater organization.
Here is Gaslight Playhouse’s statement:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Because of Covid-19 we decided that it was the safest option for everyone involved. We also wanted to be respectful of the fact that the event was taking place in someone’s private residence.
We understand that many of you have already paid for your ticket. Our hope is that you will consider donating the ticket cost to Gaslight Playhouse because we have had no source of income since Covid-19 has hit. We will also be issuing refunds to those ticketholders who would like a refund.
We apologize for any inconvenience. We could have never guessed that it would resort to this. We hope you will join us for our virtual events on our social media pages. To learn more about Gaslight Playhouse, please visit gaslightplayhouse.org or our social media pages.
If you would like a refund, please let us know your address, phone number, and full name. If you would like to donate your ticket cost to Gaslight Playhouse, you do not have to do anything. We appreciate your generous donation.”
Kevin and Nicole Lowe, owners of the McCray Mansion, hosted the first murder-mystery fundraiser in 2019.
