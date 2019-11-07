LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County has announced that applications for the Kris Campbell “Any Dream Will Do” Scholarship will open Monday, Nov. 25, along with many other scholarships. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2020.
This scholarship fund was established in 2004 by Jerry Campbell in memory of Kris, to honor her passion for theater education.
Kristy Ann Campbell was a native of Sandusky, Michigan. She was active in debate, theater, Future Teachers of America and band, where she played the flute and bass drum, at Sandusky High School.
She graduated 10th in her class in 1966 and enrolled at Central Michigan University, where she majored in public speaking, theater and English. She was a member of the Kappa Phi Sorority and was named best pledge. She was active in theater productions and was selected for the university Gold Symphonic Band.
Kris married Jerry Campbell in 1970. She graduated in 1970 with a bachelor of arts degree in education. She earned her master’s degree nine years later from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne.
She became a teacher at Prairie Heights High School in January 1971 and completed a 30-year career there. She took a year off in 1973 for the birth of her daughter, Nicol.
At Prairie Heights, she was past secretary of the teacher’s association and served on numerous P.B.A. and North Central Committees. Campbell was also on the principal’s advisory committee and was chairman of the English department for three years.
Campbell co-sponsored IFEA, Spell Bowl team and English Super Bowl team for many years. She received the Dekko Foundation award for Teacher of the Year in 2003. Her proudest accomplishment was directing and expanding the school theater program.
Prairie Heights Community Schools named the theater stage at the high school the “Kristy Campbell Memorial Stage” in her memory on Oct. 22, 2017. That same evening, Gov. Eric Holcomb bestowed the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Campbell, the first time the award has been given posthumously.
Visit the community foundation’s website at www.cfnoble.org or call Jennifer at (260) 894-3335 to learn more this and other scholarship opportunities.
