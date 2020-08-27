KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are resuming limited in-person programs for adults and youth in September.
For adults
Barre with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Thursdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24, noon, Kendallville Public Library
Patrons can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on their own schedule. Register to attend the class in-person. To join online, click on the link: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary.
Flash Fiction Writing Workshop
Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Flash fiction is a short story between 1,000-1,500 words. Writers will learn about plot structure, see examples of this genre, and try out writing a story at the workshop. Participants may also bring a started piece. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. The workshop will meet in person at the library. Registration is required. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Yoga with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Tuesday, Sept. 8, noon, Limberlost Branch
Mondays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow, in person or on Facebook Live. Register to attend in person or join on line at this link: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary.
Brittany’s Book Club: “An Unwanted Guest”
Wednesday, Sept. 9, noon, Limberlost Branch
Pick up a copy of the current book selection, then come to Brittany’s Book Club to talk about it. The book choice is “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena.
Winter in the Catskills and Mitchel’s Inn, nestled deep in the woods, is the perfect setting for a relaxing — maybe even romantic — weekend away. It boasts spacious old rooms with huge woodburning fireplaces, a well-stocked wine cellar, and opportunities for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or just curling up with a good murder mystery.
When the weather takes a turn for the worse, and a blizzard cuts off the electricity — and all contact with the outside world, the guests settle in and try to make the best of it. Soon, though, two guests wind up dead. Within the snowed-in paradise, something — or someone — is picking off the guests one by one.
Ten books are available for check out. To pick up a book or to request one when it is returned, stop by the Adult Customer Services Desk or call 260-343-2019. Register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Trivia Night: Sports
Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Brush up on sports knowledge for this Trivia Night event. Bring a team of up to four people for a night of trivia. Pick a team name and identify your team members at the required registration. The free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Proper social distancing will be maintained. Register by calling 343-2010 or through the library’s online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Matt’s Book Club: “American Dirt”
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of the current book selection, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, and join the in-person discussion.
Lydia Quixano Pérez lives in Acapulco, Mexico, and runs a bookstore. She and her son are forced to flee from the drug cartel that takes over the city. Their lives change overnight from a comfortable middle-class existence to northward migrants. They ride la bestia—trains that make their way north toward the United States As they join the countless people trying to reach el norte, Lydia soon sees that everyone is running from something. But what exactly are they running to?
Ten books available for check out. To pick up a book or to request one when it is returned, stop by the Adult Customer Services Desk or call 260-343-2019. Register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
For youth
Bubbles!
Wednesday, Sept.2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Preschool children may stop in and make their own bubble wand and bubble picture. No registration is required.
Succulent Terrarium
Thursday, Sept. 3, 4 to 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch for youth in grades K-12.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 3:45 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library, for teens in grades 6-12.
Youth make their own mini greenhouse for live or artificial succulents. Registration is required.
Egg Drop!
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Youth in grades 3-5 will build their own one-of-a-kind contraption to protect an from breaking when it’s dropped from various heights. Registration is required.
Lantern Workshops
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 to 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch Library
Thursday, Sept. 24, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kendallville is having a Halloween Lantern Parade on Oct. 30. These workshops are two of the many opportunities to create your own lantern for the parade. Registration is required.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens in grades 6-12 can come to the library to play D&D. The event is limited to 5 players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.