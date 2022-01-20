These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Arianna Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 16 to Lamar and Luann (Schrock) Lehman, Bristol.
Caleb Wayne, a boy, was born Jan. 16 to Paul and Lorene (Eash) Miller, Ligonier.
Uriah Perry, a boy, was born Jan. 15 to Matthew and Kaylene (Miller) Wingerd, Middlebury
Jeremy Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 14 to Joel and Christina (Nisley) Lambright, Rome City.
Alivia Kate, a girl, was born Jan. 14 to Lyle and Regina (Raber) Schmucker, Goshen.
Eliza Carol, a girl, was born Jan. 13 to Lavon D. and Karen (Miller) Mullett, Goshen.
Janae Elizabeth, a girl, was born Jan. 12 to Maynard and Wanda (Nisley) Lehman, LaGrange.
Nolan Joseph, a boy, was born Jan.10 to Lavon and Marlene (Bontrager) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Aurora Kathryn, a girl, was born Jan. 10 to Jesse and Krissa (Keaffaber) Yoder, Goshen.
Annie Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 9 to Lamar and Sharon (Lambright) Miller, Millersburg.
Marcus Wayne, a boy, was born Jan. 7 to Melvin and Regina (Hershberger) Hochstetler.
Isaiah Chris, a boy, was born Jan. 7 to Christy and Marlene (Lambright) Yoder.
Julia Ruth, a girl, was born Jan. 5 to Marlin M. and Ruth Anna (Bontrager) Miller.
