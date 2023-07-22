KENDALLVILLE — Darby Johnson, 19, from Kendallville, was crowned as Miss Limberlost in a July 8 pageant, held in the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
Johnson performed a monologue for her talent presentation. She chose “Breaking Stereotypes: Stopping Judgement & Starting Conversations” as her community service initiative.
In addition to the title, Johnson won a $3,000 scholarship, and $100 scholarship as the evening gown winner. She is a sophomore at Purdue University and the daughter of Erik and Michelle Johnson.
Katie Graber, 19, of Kendallville was first runner-up for Miss Limberlost. She is a sophomore at IUPUI and the daughter of Ervin and Susan Graber.
Graber earned a $100 scholarship as the talent winner with her tap dance. She also won a scholarship of $1,500 as the runner-up.
Bryn Lortie, 13, of LaOtto was crowned as Miss Limberlost Teen. She performed on the piano for her talent presentation and chose “AGvocate” as her community service initiative. She won a $500 scholarship, a $100 scholarship as the talent winner, and $100 scholarship as the evening gown winner.
Lortie is an eighth grade student at Churubusco Middle School and the daughter of Todd and Heather Lortie.
Miss Limberlost Teen first runner-up is Ashley Eggering, 14, of Kendallville. She performed a lyrical dance as her talent presentation and won a $250 scholarship. She is an eighth grade student at East Noble Middle School and the daughter of Patrick and Michelle Eggering.
