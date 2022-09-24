KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse has announced the cast members for its upcoming production of “Clue!”-The Play at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Performances are Oct. 14-16, directed by Jenna Dills and assistant director Jo Drudge.

The cast includes:

Wadsworth: Drew Baker

Yvette: Chelsea Buwalda

Miss Scarlet: Abby Cole

Mrs. Peacock: Marlayna Geegh

Mrs. White: Katie Horn

Colonel Mustard: Stephen Reuille

Professor Plum: Serek Palmer

Mr. Green: Red Shepherd

Ensemble: Jennifer Strong, Andrew Hartman, Andy Farmer, Josh Calhoun, Ed Davis, Karen Bogard and Devon Fansler.

“Clue!” is the first Gaslight Playhouse production for Baker, Buwalda, Geegh, Horn, Reuille, Hartman and Fansler.

Season tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for students and senior citizens for Gaslight Playhouse’s first full season of four shows in the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center. Buy season tickets at the CLC during business hours or online at Gaslight’s website: http://gaslightph.booktix.com/ .

Single-show tickets are $17 per person for adults; and $15 per person for students and senior citizens.

