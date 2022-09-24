KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse has announced the cast members for its upcoming production of “Clue!”-The Play at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Performances are Oct. 14-16, directed by Jenna Dills and assistant director Jo Drudge.
The cast includes:
Wadsworth: Drew Baker
Yvette: Chelsea Buwalda
Miss Scarlet: Abby Cole
Mrs. Peacock: Marlayna Geegh
Mrs. White: Katie Horn
Colonel Mustard: Stephen Reuille
Professor Plum: Serek Palmer
Mr. Green: Red Shepherd
Ensemble: Jennifer Strong, Andrew Hartman, Andy Farmer, Josh Calhoun, Ed Davis, Karen Bogard and Devon Fansler.
“Clue!” is the first Gaslight Playhouse production for Baker, Buwalda, Geegh, Horn, Reuille, Hartman and Fansler.
Season tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for students and senior citizens for Gaslight Playhouse’s first full season of four shows in the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center. Buy season tickets at the CLC during business hours or online at Gaslight’s website: http://gaslightph.booktix.com/ .
Single-show tickets are $17 per person for adults; and $15 per person for students and senior citizens.
