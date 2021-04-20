KENDALLVILLE —The Kendallville Public Library building is fully open, and library services are always available online. The staff works hard to provide the materials, services and activities that the community and patrons want and need, even when there isn’t a pandemic.
In the past year or so, the library has added services like Curbside Pickup and Doorstep Delivery, made the Kendallville Farmer’s Market a destination where the library can reach out to the community, and created new collections to make life easier.
As KPL continues to increase its offerings, it is looking for community feedback. The staff would appreciate for everyone — with or without a library card — to take a brief survey to share what they know about the library, how they feel about it, and suggestions for additional services to be offered.
To complete the survey, use this link: http://kplib.org/ExperienceSurvey.
