ALBION —Purdue Extension educators in Area XI have scheduled a virtual learning series in celebration of Active Aging Week.
The program will be live via a ZOOM link on Thursdays in October. The dates are set for Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. EST. Registrants will appreciate the live learning sessions, which include topics significant to active aging and the focus areas of nutrition, health, family, and money.
Oct. 8 — Nutrition & Active Aging. Join us to identify various – “Super Foods”, that when combined with a balanced diet have shown to make a difference in the health of the aging population!
Oct. 15 — Staying Connected & Active Aging. Older Adults who have close social connections not only live longer and fuller lives, but also cope better with physical health conditions and experience less depression. Join us to learn some steps you can take to prevent loneliness and stay connected.
Oct. 22 — Physical Activity & Active Aging. As we age, bone density and muscle tone decline which can affect both physical and mental health. Learn how physical activity can help with the aging process.
Oct. 29 — Avoiding Scams during Active Aging. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, and Americans aged 62+ older are prime targets. Learn more how to stay scam safe as we get older.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/2ZiNy3J (e-mail address required). Once registered, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with the ZOOM link for the session selected the Monday prior to the scheduled learning session.
Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences provides education to people of all ages in Indiana’s 92 counties. The community is Extension’s classroom – where educators bring university information to the local level and help people strengthen families, spend smart, eat right, and live well.
