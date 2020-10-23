ANGOLA — A blessing for local emergency responders will be held on Sunday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St.
"The ministerial association of Angola, together with other churches in Steuben County, wish to invite all police officers, law enforcement officials, firefighters, ambulance personnel, safety officials and all other first responders," said a news release.
The ecumenical service of thanksgiving and blessing will be held at 2 p.m.
The Blue Mass dates to Sept. 29, 1934, when Rev. Thomas Dade started the service as part of his duties with the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society. The first mass was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington D.C. and has grown to a nationwide celebration. The late September service is timed to coincide with the feast of Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police officers and military.
"Our current service is also an observation of the National Day of Recognition for First Responders, as established by Congress," said Fr. Bob Showers, pastor at St. Anthony's. "Our hope is both to thank and recognize our brave police, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders, as well as to pray a blessing over them for God's protection."
