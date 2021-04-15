KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse Inc. will present a new class, “Introduction to Stage Acting for Adults,” beginning May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for 12 weeks, culminating in performances on Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, at 7 p.m. at the CLC. The hands-on class is intended for adults 18 and older who have limited or no experience in stage acting, but would like to learn or try something new. There is no maximum age.
Jenna Boese, a veteran performer and Gaslight Playhouse board member, is the instructor.
Students will learn about acting on stage, auditioning, rehearsing and performing, all the while being guided on how to put on a one-act play. All CDC protocols for COVID-19 in place at the time of the class will be followed.
Registration is $100 per person and is payable to Gaslight Playhouse Inc. by April 27. Registration is open until Tuesday, April 20.
Complete information, including requirements and the registration form, is on Gaslight’s website, www.gaslightplayhouse.org. Go to the class information on the home page and click on the “Learn More” button to download the registration form.
Contact Jenna Boese at boesejenna@gmail.com with questions.
