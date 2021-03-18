East Noble Show Choirs, Premiere Edition and Knight Rhythms, took the stage twice on Saturday. East Noble led off the morning at the first ever Fairfield Festival of Champions.
Both groups finished third runner up in their divisions. Savanah Laggeman won outstanding performer in Premier Edition and John Housholder captured outstanding performer honors in the Knight Rhythm’s show.
For a night cap, the groups competed in the Railroader Rush Invitational at Garrett High School. Both groups had very high energy and great shows in the evening! Premier Edition finished as third runner up and Knight Rhythms finished fifth runner up. Outstanding performer awards went to Katie White in Premiere Edition and Brenda Rodriquez in Knight Rhythms.
Both groups will be in action Saturday in another double dip. Groups will be competing at the Carroll Invitational as well as the Bishop Dwenger Invitational.
