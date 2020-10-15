INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 Spirit & Place Festival will celebrate the theme Origins in a combination of virtual and socially distanced events this year from Nov. 5-15.
The theme Origins will focus on how origin stories of all kinds shape us as individuals and a society. From indigenous and faith-based origin stories to historical discussions of our shared past, tales told by recent immigrants, and new art inspired by the theme, festival events explore what it means to live in community with one another.
This year’s festival will explore topics through various event structures including panel speakers, discussions, concerts, performances, activities, film screenings, storytelling and community conversation. Each festival event will give the community a chance to reflect on and discuss the various origin stories that resonate with them and consider how our emergence as a species and a nation may shape our understanding of race, class and gender.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Spirit & Place Festival continues to be Indianapolis’s largest collaborative festival that uses the arts, religion and humanities as a tool for shaping individual and community life. This year the festival has expanded to 11 days of events, designed with community partners, individuals and communities to bring Origins to Indianapolis.
Visit the website at spiritandplace.org for the full festival lineup, including these discussion events below:
• Thursday, Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m. — Opening night, virtual. Go behind the scenes with Spirit & Place to learn about the exciting offerings being hosted during this year’s festival. Hear what inspired the Award of Awesomeness nominees and check in some of our other event partners to discover how they have interpreted the Origins theme.
• Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Indy Parks Throughout the Years: First Friday Speaker, virtual. Celebrate Indianapolis’ Bicentennial by sharing in stories connected to Indy Parks through an exhibit of historical narratives and images. Learn more about how Indy's greenspaces have created a space for civic pride, community, and culture across for over 140 years.
• Saturday, Nov. 7, 1-3:30 p.m. — Indy Art & Seek: The Experience, various communities in Marion County. This is an outdoor event occurring Nov. 7, 8, 14 and 15 from 1-3:30 p.m. Up to four artists will be featured each day and at select times they will give short presentations at their installation sites.
• Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Spirited Chase. Various stops around the city, $9 per per person. While the traditional group “mystery tour” of Indianapolis treasurers has been modified, Spirited Chase will still provide participants a chance to seek out new destinations while learning about the origins of some if Indy’s neighborhoods and the organizations that serve them.
• Saturday, Nov. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. — My Toys, Our Stories, virtual. An infusion of arts, culture and toy history come together for this family-friendly event geared to inspire your playful side. Share favorite childhood memories about the toys you most loved and create new toys and games with the young ones in your life as you build new memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.