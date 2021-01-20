KENDALLVILLE — Nicholas Todoran, LCSW, has recently been named the director of Northeastern Center’s DeKalb Outpatient Services.
Todoran brings nearly 10 years of experience in mental health counseling and case management. He has worked with both government agencies and private industry. Todoran holds a master’s degree in social work from Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Purdue University, Fort Wayne.
Northeastern Center provides community mental health services to DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
