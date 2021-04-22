KENDALLVILLE — In partnership with S&S Travel of Kendallville, the Kendallville Lions Club is presenting a “Leader Dogs for the Blind” trip to Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday, Aug. 28.
All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.
The cost is $87 per person; a deposit of $40 per person is required with each reservation; the balance is due July 28. For more information, call S&S Travel at 888-262-4423.
Lions Clubs International founded Leader Dogs for the Blind in 1938, and Lions have supported the mission ever since.
The free training program in Rochester Hills welcomes clients who are legally blind. From white cane training to matching people with a Leader Dog, they provide the tools and training to reintroduce people to a life of independence, confidence and companionship.
The tour includes a tour of the center, a box lunch and travel via motorcoach.
