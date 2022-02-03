KENDALLVILLE — Story times, games and crafts are on the February schedule for children and teens at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch Library.
When registration is required, call 343-2010 or go to the online calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Here is the schedule:
Preschoolers
Preschool Storytimes
Mondays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City.
Tuesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Thursdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Grades K-5
After School Explorers-Simple Circuits: Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Children in grades K-5 are invited to explore simple circuits. They’ll learn how to create a simple circuit and then design their own lit-up creation. This program is free and no registration is required.
After School Explorers-Simple Circuits: Thursday, Feb. 10. at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Children in grades K-5 are invited to explore simple circuits. They’ll learn how to create a simple circuit and then design their own lit-up creation. This program is free and no registration is required.
After School Explorers-Pudgy Pies: Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to a pudgy pie cooking and tasting program. This program is free and no registration is required.
After School Explorers-Games: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join in some afterschool games and make popcorn to snack on. This program is free and no registration is required.
After School Explorers-Games: Thursday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join in some afterschool games and make popcorn to snack on. This program is free and no registration is required.
Grades 6-12
Dungeons and Dragons: Tuesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22, at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. The game is open to teens in grades 6-12 and seating is limited to 10 players.
Heart Suncatchers: Feb. 7-12, both locations. Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a heart-shaped suncatcher in the activity room. The project is free and available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Modge Podge Guitar: Thursday, Feb. 10, at 4 — 7 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to help modge-podge a guitar. Everyone who participates will be entered in a drawing to win the guitar. This program is free and no registration is required.
Chocolate Milkshakes: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to create chocolate milkshakes with a variety of toppings to choose from. This program is free and no registration is required.
Youth in Grades K-12
Home School Adventures: Monday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Home-school students of all ages are invited to explore polymoldable plastics. Learn how to use this fun, reusable medium and then design your own creations. This program is free and no registration is required.
Beaded Heart Bracelets: Monday, Feb. 21-26, both locations. Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a beaded heart bracelet in the activity room. This program is free and available while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
Heart Magnets: Feb. 28 to March 4, both locations. Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a heart magnet in the activity room. This program is free and available while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.