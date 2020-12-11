KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center is offering a Check-Up Day on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Center for Healthy Living in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
All services will be available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Masks are required for all participants older than 2 years old. Prepayment for the blood tests is also requested. To make an appointment, call 260-347-8125.
Low-cost blood tests included in one of the convenient Wellness Packages require fasting for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Wellness Package A – Lipid profile, Comprehensive Metabolic Profile. Cost: $35
Wellness Package B – All tests in Wellness Package A, plus a Hemogram. Cost: $45
Wellness Package C – All tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH). Cost: $80
Wellness Package D – Same as Wellness package C with Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) for males over 50. Cost: $105
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Among the single tests available are: Hemogram, $10; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), $30; Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), $30; Hemoglobin A1C, $20; and Vitamin D, $40
Participants who have a MyChart account will be able to view their blood test results the following day. Those who do not have a MyChart link will receive their results by mail.
Advance appointments are required for this event. To register for the Dec. 16 Check-Up Day, or for more information about additional Check-Up Days in 2021, please call 260-347-8125.
