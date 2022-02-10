One of the truly wonderful areas of my garden has been a variety of succulents. Succulents are defined as any plant with thick fleshy tissues adapted to water storage. Some succulents (e.g., cacti) store water only in the stem and have no leaves or very small leaves, whereas others (e.g., agaves) store water mainly in the leaves.
Most succulents have deep or broad root systems and are native to either deserts or regions that have a semiarid season. Here in Zone 5 many can be planted outdoors and survive our winters. Hens and Chicks, Agave, Ice Plant, Stone Crop, Myrtle Spurge, Yucca and more are a wonderful south-facing, full-sun garden. This winter I have reds, yellows, and greens still visible beneath the frost and snow. And in spring these plants will burst with a profusion of color.
As with most plants, soil is the most important key to survival and thriving of succulents. I prepared an area on the south side of my house that would be quite hot in the summer and the first to thaw in the winter. I dug down and broke up the clay that exists near any recent construction site and then mixed light soil (with no vermiculite – which retains water), coarse sand and a little perlite which helps to keep the soil light and airy. I had some pea gravel in the area, and I didn’t remove that as it would help with drainage and acts as a mulch, prevents weeds and lets excess water evaporate more quickly. Plants should do well over the winter into the minus digits.
Wood mulch can be added to protect for the worst of the winter if your planting area is subject to obliterating cold. Just make sure you remove it in very early spring to keep succulents dry.
The most common problem with succulents is overwatering. During droughts when plants are dry two inches down, water deeply but let the soil dry out between waterings. These are some of the easiest plants you will ever enjoy but they do have problems with rotting. Make sure they are dry before watering. You can use a small nozzle attachment to water at the root, so the leaves don’t get too much water. I didn’t have any trouble with watering from above, but it could possibly cause the leaves to rot.
Once you have decided on the plants, you can design your garden. Adding large rocks or statuary for the succulents to grow around and sometimes over is a great look. Succulents can even grow directly in crevices in the rock! Then there are other ways to use succulents — broken pottery, cinder block and old birdbaths can all hold and grow lush with the variety of colors. Shallow plantings and potted succulents will do better being brought in over winter, but the ones planted directly into the ground will explode in the spring.
