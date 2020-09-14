KENDALLVILLE — Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met by Zoom Sept. 9 with 11 members present.
The meeting was led by president, Jane Doyle.
Minutes were read from the chapter's last regular meeting, Nov. 13, 2019, at Sylvan Cellars, a combined meeting with their Tri Kappa sisters from the Gamma Xi active and the Alpha Associate chapters. The meeting included an auction.
The annual fall nut sales were discussed but no final decision was made regarding if/when or how the chapter will proceed. Also discussed were how and where to hold regular meetings during the 2020-2021 program year.
For future meetings, the decision was to take it month by month and see what the situation is like at that time. If members are not comfortable meeting in person they will continue Zoom meetings.
Members were updated on the three $500 awards the chapter gave in May to graduating seniors at East Noble High School, and reminded that dues of $21 need to be mailed to treasurer Marilyn Freiburger by Oct. 1.
Members were encouraged to send birthday cards to Dorothy Pippenger and "thinking of you" cards to Carolyn Martz.
The chapter's Province X review will be Oct. 14 during the day, in person; that evening will be Beta's October meeting, also by Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.