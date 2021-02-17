FORT WAYNE — The historic preservation non-profit organization serving Allen County and northeast Indiana, ARCH Inc., invites everyone who knows of a historic building that has been successfully preserved in the past two years to nominate it for a 2021 ARCHie Award.
ARCH also intends to honor the people who make the preservation happen with a new Preservation Champion designation, intended to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the cause of historic preservation here. We encourage nominations for that honor from the public, too.
ARCH is accepting nominations for its annual award program that recognizes the preservation efforts of individuals, businesses and institutions in Fort Wayne and Allen County through March 10. Again this year the Outreach ARCHie Award Program will honor at least one worthy preservation project in the surrounding counties of northeast Indiana.
ARCHies for outstanding single family, multifamily and commercial restoration projects as well as organizational and institutional projects may be awarded as worthy candidates are identified. Any nominated project must have had exterior restoration work that is visible to the general public, have been completed in the past two calendar years and be located in Allen County or one of the following counties of northeast Indiana: Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben.
ARCH has been presenting ARCHie Awards since 1977. The 2021 ARCHie Awards will be presented at a reception in May 2020. The 2020 winners included Bottle Works Lofts and Antonuccioi’s Market in Fort Wayne and six residential properties in neighborhoods including West Central, Lakeside and Williams-Woodland, in addition to a historic commercial building on Wells Street. You can see them in detail online at archfw.org.
The 2021 online nomination forms are available on ARCH’s website archfw.org, and a paper form is available by calling the ARCH office at 426-5117.
ARCH Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that advocates for the protection and preservation of historically and culturally significant assets and historic places in Allen County and Northeast Indiana, provides education about the value of historic properties and historic preservation and supports and undertakes historic preservation projects. For more information, please visit archfw.org or call 426-5117. ARCH Inc. is supported by funding from Arts United and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
