Church plans festival in Avilla
AVILLA — St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 228 N. Main St., will have a festival Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the trees in front of the church.
The festival includes vendors and a meal of chicken or pork chop, potatoes and applesauce.
More vendors are welcome. Vendor tables are $25; call Joe at 260-349-5537 to reserve a table.
Candy donations needed for trick-or-treat night
KENDALLVILLE — Historic Downtown Kendallville, in partnership with Noble Thrive by 5, will hold its annual Trick-or-Treat event downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Organizers are accepting monetary donations, or donations of Halloween candy for the event. Anyone who would like to donate may contact Noble Thrive by 5 Early Childhood Coordinator Jenna Anderson at jenna@noblethriveby5.org or 260-445-3369.
A number of downtown merchants will be open that day and handing out candy for children. The merchants will be joined by many non-profit organizations for the traditional trick-or-treat event. Families can park at one of the nearby downtown parking lots and walk with their children along Main Street, stopping at each location.
Square dance to benefit Activate Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Activate Noble County will present a square dance fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Proceeds will support the Activate Noble County internship fund.
Bill Werling and the Breakaway Band will play from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person with a cash bar available.
The dance is open to high school age dancers and older. Sign up at the Cole YMCA to attend. Contact healthandwellness@coleymca.net or activatenoble@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.