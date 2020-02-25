ANGOLA — An art project Saturday at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will pay homage to Martin Luther King Jr. and his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Cahoots plans to offer a monthly weekend art table geared toward highlighting various cultures in the Steuben County area.
Saturday’s art table will be led by Maria Davis of Angola. Her inspiration comes from Martin Lutheran King Jr., a Christian minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
“What I’ll be focusing on is the MLK Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and its contents,” said Davis. “We’ll talk about our dreams and how they can impact the people around us in life affirming ways, how individually we have the power to inspire and find others to help our dreams come to fruition, and that our dreams carry weight and are important, no matter their size — because each one of us matters.”
King’s speech — delivered on Aug. 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C. — continues to resonate today.
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children,” he said among powerful words affirming the right for all people’s equality, regardless of race or color. “It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment.”
On Oct. 14, 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. In his final years, he expanded his focus to include opposition towards poverty and the Vietnam War.
King “had a dream,” and it lives on.
Davis will share the power of a dream on Saturday. Cahoots opens at 10 a.m. and she will present a program starting at 10:30 a.m.
“We’ll be naming some of our dreams and creating a collage of dream-related imagery from magazines and overlaying the text of our dreams,” said Davis. “I hope this can inspire community conversation and connection.”
Anyone who has unwanted magazines is asked to donate them for the project and future projects. They can be dropped off for Davis at Cahoots or by contacting her at 624-2698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.