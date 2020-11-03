WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will begin offering a program of highly rated Certified Financial Planner Board-registered courses online, allowing learners to satisfy the educational requirements for taking the CFP exam in less than a year on the path to what could be a big career boost.
Demand for personal financial advisors is expected to grow at a higher than average rate over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, of the 270,000 financial advisors in the U.S. today, only about 83,000 hold the CFP certification, the industry standard of excellence. Advisors who are certified tend to earn 30% more than their peers.
Offered through Purdue Online in partnership with Dalton Education, the online courses are taught virtual classroom-style, live online including interaction with instructors who are certified and fellow students. All classes are recorded for playback at any time as well. Learners have access to Dalton’s TestBank, an extensive library of practice exam questions and exams.
“The practice questions they have and the practice exams are harder than the CFP exam,” said David Evans, director of Purdue’s registered financial planning bachelor’s program. “Working with them moves the needle for passing the actual exam from around 50% to 90%.”
Purdue Online will begin offering the program in January with cohorts starting every other month. Learners can expect to spend 8-12 hours a week on the series of courses for nine months. The cost is $5,650.
A self-paced, online option should be available by summer for those who prefer a more flexible experience.
Those who complete the program successfully will receive a Purdue certificate of completion signifying that they have met the educational requirements to sit for the CFP exam.
The program includes six courses that cover the knowledge and skills needed to complete the exam successfully. The courses include:
For more information on taking the course series through Purdue see the program website. Registration is open now.
