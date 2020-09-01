INDIANAPOLIS — Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced Tuesday fee reductions for both the CollegeChoice Advisor 529 and CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plans.
The two fee reductions took effect on Tuesday, with a third to follow in the first quarter of 2021.
The CollegeChoice 529 Direct Plan will see a reduction in program management fees of two basis points on both the year of enrollment and individual portfolios as a result of combined assets in the Direct and Advisor Plans reaching a $5.5 billion contractual breakpoint. The CollegeChoice Advisor 529 fee reduction comes as the Indiana Education Savings Authority, which oversees the plans, reduces its state administrative fee by 20%. Both fee reductions were passed unanimously at the IESA’s quarterly board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
An additional fee reduction will be offered by program manager Ascensus Government Savings in early 2021.
CollegeChoice 529 enables account owners and gift contributors to save for a beneficiary’s education at any eligible school or qualified apprenticeship program. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified higher education expenses like tuition, room and board, books, computers and fees.
Indiana taxpayers may also be eligible for an annual state income tax credit of 20% of contributions to their CollegeChoice 529 accounts, worth up to $1,000 each year.
“With CollegeChoice 529, every dollar you save now is one less you have to borrow and repay with interest later. This makes vocational programs, certifications, four-year degrees, and advanced degrees more in-reach for everyone,” said Marissa Rowe, Executive Director of the program.
To begin investing, visit collegechoicedirect.com, or contact a local financial professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.