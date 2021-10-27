KENDALLVILLE — The 53rd annual Kendallville Christmas Parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with “A Gingerbread Christmas” as the theme.
KPC Media Group and radio stations WAWK and The Hawk are the coordinating sponsors of the parade, which has been held in downtown Kendallville since 1969. The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Experience the Heart of Kendallville are contributing sponsors.
Parade applications are available at The News Sun, 102 N. Main St., or at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce at 122 S. Main St. Registration is also available online at kpcnews.com.
Deadline for applications is Monday, Nov. 29.
