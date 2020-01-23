GARRETT —St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. has announced that the 14th Annual Circle of Friends Tea, “Queen for a Day” will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Auburn. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare, allowing for continued health care services for the uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Guests will enjoy a variety of teas, a refreshing luncheon and an assortment of desserts. Guests will experience special entertainment, hear an inspiring message and are encouraged to take a chance on a variety of gift packages donated by individuals, organizations and businesses.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 and will be available for purchase securely online at www.smhcin.org/tea-registration , at Little Sprouts or Lyn-Maree’s in Auburn, at AMI Investments in Kendallville or by calling St. Martin’s Healthcare at 260-357-0077.
Space is limited as this signature event typically sells out. Tickets are $25 each, with eight seats per table. Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are still available. For partnership opportunities, contact Grace Caswell at 260-357-0077 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.