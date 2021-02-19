A week past Valentine’s Day I have been pondering on LOVE!
When we are young, we think love looks like something out of a movie or a romance novel.
Real love is shown throughout the Bible and for many of us in our everyday lives. Affection, caring, and love can be demonstrated in many different ways. Love in action is one of my favorite phrases presently.
The Greeks had four words for love! I think that is so powerful. Realizing the love that I have for my hubby, Bill, is not the same as I have for a friend or others. Let’s talk a look at the kinds of love that the early church would have been fully aware of in their language and understanding. The four types of love are broken down as follows:
Storge — empathy bond.
Philia — friend bond.
Eros — romantic love.
Agape — unconditional “God” love.
Friendship love is something we should be striving to live out every day! Several scriptures give us instructions on how to love one another in this friendship love. I am especially drawn to examples of loving neighbors and friends in the Bible. Barnabas is a man from the New Testament. He was known for his encouragement of others. His birth name was Joseph, and at the time, your name could be changed based on deeds or things that others saw in you. His name was changed to Barnabas, which means “son of encouragement,” Acts 4:36. Although Paul and Barnabas had their challenges, they put that aside and worked together as friends. We also read in Acts that while Paul was out in the mission field, Barnabas arrived to help, and you guessed it … be of encouragement!
Romantic love is different for all of us. Some people long for daily “I love yous” and small tokens as a sign of love. Many of us know 1 Corinthians 13 as the “love chapter.” It demonstrates how love is patient, kind, and the list goes on. For me, love is acts of service when my Bill does something for me to help out or because it is important to me. If you have never read the book The 5 Love Languages, get yourself a copy to help you understand your spouse better. Back to love, Bill this week shoveled the snow for my bulldog on our deck and a little into the yard. I say my dog, and trust me, he is because he doesn’t like men. This makes his place in our family complicated, but as Bill recognizes the bond we have, he puts up with him, for me! This is the messy stuff of love. This is more powerful than flowers or gifts for me; this is love in action.
All of these types of love are amazing, but God’s love for us is even more outstanding. God’s love for us is Agape, unconditional love! Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. This is the season of LENT. Lent is a time where many pray, fast, and study the Word of God in more profound ways. We do this to draw closer to the one who shows us all the types of love every day. For the next few articles, I will be writing in more depth about the love we see in scripture and so desperately need in our lives! Looking forward to the journey with you studying the love of Christ this lent!
