ALBION — The Albion Lions Club is the Lions Club of the Year for 2022 in Noble County. Zone chairman Steve Kramer presented the club with the award on March 13.
The Albion Lions Club, was founded in October 1952 and celebrated its 70th anniversary in October 2022. The club has 47 member Lions, the largest of Noble County’s five clubs, with three new members added in 2022.
Thirty Albion Lions attended the official presentation at the Noble County Public Library. The club introduced and approved the 2023-24 motto: “Noble Lions: A vision for the future!”
Rick Carmein serves as Albion Lions club president, with secretary Doug Keenan, treasurer Jim Sprague and publicity chairman Heather Steele. Steele also manages social media for the club and started a club member spotlight as a monthly Facebook feature with biographical and service information.
Albion Lion Terry Marker has served as a district governor.
Albion Lions Club has worked on many service projects, including the Chain O’ Lakes Festival food booth, Dave Knopp Memorial 5K, Wolf Lake Onion Days food booth, holiday citrus fruit sales, chicken barbecues, Easter Egg Hunt and Rabbit Raffle. The club has supported the Albion Splash Pad, Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Leader Dogs for the Blind and Breakfast with Santa.
Albion Lions also serve at the Central Noble Food Pantry and donated books to Central Noble Elementary second graders in December 2022. They have supported the Albion S.T.A.R Team’s fall festival and cruise-in.
The Albion Lions Club was chosen as the community club winner for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle “Take-A Day” challenge for bell ringers.
Kramer said the Albion Lions have had nine major service projects, the most in Noble County, and are working on raising funds for Albion’s skatepark. The club is also a sponsor for Leader Dogs.
The Ligonier Lions Club was named Club of the Year for 2021.
