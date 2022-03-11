KENDALLVILLE — NoblePalooza, billed as an “Expo to Thrive” will be open for business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401. E. Diamond St.
Admission and parking are free to visit 80 Noble County organizations and businesses in an exhibit hall and marketplace format. The exhibit hall is in the CLC gymnasium with the marketplace in the nearby multipurpose room.
The Café, operated by Arc Foundations at the CLC, will be open to greet people arriving at the expo with a variety of coffees, teas and treats, said organizer Lori Gagen of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation.
The first 75 people to enter the expo will receive a free gift from Annie Oakley Perfumery of Ligonier. Gagen said the perfumery wanted to support the expo but was unable to be there.
A mobile phone app to navigate the expo is available at www.noblepalooza.com by scanning the QR code there. Attendees can also take a post-expo survey on the app to share their feedback, Gagen said.
“We are super excited for so many great places in Noble County to be in one space,” Gagen said.
Community members will engage in free activities and fun games, and network to learn more about organizations, businesses and services in Noble County. Use the Community Learning Center’s Riley Street entrance to enter.
Bring cash for the marketplace, featuring The Crew’s Business Fair and other small businesses. Some small businesses are unable to take cards. Door prizes will be drawn every half hour, with a grand prize valued at $150.
The expo aims to aims to help people discover more and new ways to grow and sustain the things they care most about in the communities of Noble County.
The event will help raise awareness and grow engagement by highlighting many of the people, businesses, and organizations that already support one or more of the pillars: community investment, entrepreneurial growth, youth engagement, leadership development, and cultural enhancement.
NoblePalooza is presented by Thrive Noble County, a framework for rural community development. Thrive Noble County of led by a volunteer steering committee with Freedom Academy as its fiscal agent and Noble County Economic Development Corporation as its marketer.
Thrive Noble County, a non-profit organization that began in 2008, is based on 5 Pillars:
• Entrepreneurial Growth — highlighting locally-owned businesses and people and organizations who nurture and support new entrepreneurs and local business expansion. Eight of every 10 business entities in Noble County employ fewer than 10 people and only 1% of all new jobs are created through business attraction to the county.
• Youth Engagement — highlighting people and organizations who value the importance of engaging youth to help them discover careers and create a sense of ownership to develop and retain talent, and attract more families to the community and reverse the decline of population among those under 18 years of age.
• Leadership Development — highlighting people and organizations who recognize that leaders are not born, they are made; and who strive to provide opportunities for individuals to participate, communicate, learn, and grow as they pursue what they are most passionate about in the community.
• Community Investment — highlighting people and organizations who understand that if a community is not investing, it is dying. Noble County offers infinite opportunities to give time, talent, and treasure to sustain a thriving community.
• Cultural Enhancement — highlighting people, places, and organizations that provide opportunities for individuals to pursue, preserve, and become immersed in whatever they are most passionate about to enrich lives.
