KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital’s diabetic support group will be meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in the hospital’s Noble 2 meeting room, 401 Sawyer, Kendallville. The meeting will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The discussion will center on how members can enjoy the holidays while managing their diabetes.
In honor of the season, diabetic educator Terri Clark, will provide healthy holiday food including a salad, an entrée and a dessert, along with recipes for each dish. Clark advises support group members not to eat before they come to the group.
This will be the final support group meeting for 2019. The Diabetes Support Group will reconvene in January. During each of the monthly meetings, a topic will be discussed and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share ideas. There is no charge for this meeting and reservations are not needed.
For more information on the Diabetes Support Group, contact Parkview Noble Hospital’s diabetes educator at 260-347-8301 or toll-free at 888-737-9311, ext. 78301.
