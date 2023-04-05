How do I harvest vegetables? What is the difference between a perennial and an annual? Where do you plant fruit trees? Is it a good bug or a bad bug? When is the last frost date for Zone 5? …what is zone 5?
If you have ever asked yourself these questions, and many more, now is the time to consider taking the Master Gardener Basic Training Course. The 14-week course is a great way for anyone, from beginning gardener to seasoned sun-grizzled pro, to learn the do’s and don’ts of many different topics.
Those of us who have taken the course often stop by to listen to expert advice, get updated information and receive basic re-reminders. It is quite comprehensive. The course highlights: Soil Science, Plant Nutrition, Lawn Care, Plant Science, Vegetables, Fruit, Invasive Species, Insect Pest Diagnosis and Control, Weed Identification and Control, Plant Disease Diagnosis and Control, Woody and Herbaceous Ornamentals, and Animal Damage and Control are some of the topics covered in the course.
The Master Gardener original concept began in 1972 at Washington State University with the idea that there needed to be a volunteer base to address the massive number of horticultural concerns from the public. Soon the popular organization began popping up all over the United States.
In 1977 Purdue University staff and Extension agents (now called Extension Educators) met to discuss the Master Gardener Program and in 1978 four counties, Allen, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh provided the first training programs. The Purdue Master Gardener Program, as part of the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service, was born. It provides a basic learning framework for participants to grow their knowledge on a variety of horticultural subjects.
Subsequently, participants volunteer, sharing knowledge to help others, while providing leadership and educational gardening actives for their communities. Today, the program exists in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, several Canadian provinces and South Korea. In Indiana, more than 77 counties have joined, including Noble County, incorporating its program in 2014.
To become an Extension Master Gardener in Noble County:
STEP 1: Contact the Noble County Extension Office at 260-636-2111, or email the Noble County Master Gardener Coordinator, Ann Kline at Kline60@purdue.edu.
STEP 2: Access and read a copy of the Purdue Master Gardener Program Policy Guide.
STEP 3: Complete the Volunteer Application and Agreement Form and return it to the Noble County Extension office in the County Annex at 109 N. York St., Albion, IN 46701.
STEP 4: After your application is approved, you will be given a link to enroll and make payment. (Alternatively, you may enroll in a state-sponsored virtual class offering, if available).
STEP 5: Participate in the 14-session class and pass the final exam with at least a 70% score. Upon passing the final exam, you become an Extension Master Gardener Intern.
STEP 6: Give back to your community by volunteering with Master Gardeners.
Timing couldn’t be any better because a new session of classes has just been announced. Noble and Whitley counties’ Master Gardener Basic Training Course will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6. If interested, get your applications submitted by early August (exact deadlines will be set in the coming weeks).
Noble and Whitley counties will hold their Master Gardener Basic Training Course together, with the first half in Albion and the second half in Columbia City, and run Monday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 11 to Dec. 11. Orientation is on Wednesday, Sept. 6, due to Labor Day.
So, get out there and grow something!
