FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, will hold performances throughout Halloween weekend.
The world-premiere of "Dracula," choreographed by Fort Wayne Ballet’s Tracy Tritz, will take the stage Oct. 29-31 at the Arts United Center. Bear witness to the demonic tale of Jonathan Harker, a young English lawyer, who travels to Transylvania to conclude a real estate transaction. His destination: Castle Dracula. With his head filled with warnings and blessings for his eternal soul, Harker’s adventures turn dark as he realizes he’s a prisoner facing even darker forces. How will it end? And who gets the last bite?
Performances of "Dracula" will take place Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., Oct. 30 at 7 and 11 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 7 and 11 p.m. Tickets, which are $40 opening night and $35 the rest of the weekend, are on sale now at artstix.org or by calling the box office at 422-4226. Please note this performance is rated PG-13 and all tickets are subject to a $5 processing fee.
Fort Wayne Ballet is partnering with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Oct. 29 to host Dracula’s Blood Drive. The drive will take place from 1-7 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center. All who sign up and come to donate blood during the drive will receive a buy one, get one free coupon for "Dracula." Visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=fwballet to sign up.
Fort Wayne’s Family Series will open with "Snow White" on Halloween, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Arts United Center. The classic fairy tale pits the Evil Witch against the power of True Love between Snow White and Prince Charming — and of course, those seven charming forest dwarves. This performance is geared towards younger audiences and all attending are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the theater. Tickets, which are $15, are on sale now at artstix.org or by calling the box office at 422-4226.
In accordance with all CDC and state guidelines, Fort Wayne Ballet is committed to providing the safest environment possible for its audience members. Socially distant seating will be mandated at all performances — meaning most events will sell out. Ticket-buyers are encouraged to purchase early as well as monitor their own health before attending a performance.
