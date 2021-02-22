ANGOLA — Here is the honor roll for the second quarter of 2020 at Hendry Park Elementary School:

Third grade

All A's

Elaina Arnold, Ezra Baskerville, Faith Bostwick, Eva French, Arriana Growe, Jayda Hollar, Brielle Miller, Natalie Moon, Avarie Petre, Cody Smith, Mia Weaver, Trinity Whitaker, Jamison Wombacher, Harper Yoder

Regular

Isabelle Allen, Isabella Anderson, Anabelle Billman, Braydon Carpenter, Draven Cole, Ridge Crooks, Rilynn Curtis, Ruby Drown, Lucas Greenfield, Ezekiel Hall, Keegan Hinkley, Harper Kepler, Millie Lentz, Addisyn Lowe, Alandra Moncivais, Ruby Rizzo, Elizabeth Shawver, Madison Smith

Fourth grade

All A's

Avery Bacon, Aiden Bacsenko, Isabella Bounds, Bode Boyer, Madilyn Bussard, Leila Cash, Jackson Diller, Jason Estep, Aubree Kepler, Drew Lentz, Macy Newhard, Elise Newman, Ellianna Papenbrock, Nolan Shutt, Matthew Stellhorn, Griffin Strobel, Nathan Veltkamp, Tenor Venderley, Kellen Waltke

Regular

Nevaeh Brown, Grace Butler, Carter Cook, Adriana Delacruz, Raylee DeLong, Levi Eddingfield, Nevaeh Fraley, Leonardo Grant, Alexus Hall, Aidan Kimmel, Dominic Kinsinger, Caiden Landis, Abdulezeez Muthana, Matias Santoyo Almanza, Dakota Smith, Connery Smith, Symphony Stantz, Oscar Vieyra, Cassaundra Willis-Houtz, Tucker Wolfinger

Fifth grade

All A's

Craig Holden, Riley Duran, Cannon Justice, Yhuan Mina

Regular

Thor Anderson, Emmy Cline, Emery Dobson, Memphis Doerr, Ethan Golliff, Braedon Growe, Luciana Robinson, Hallie Robinson-Reaper, Lincoln Slabaugh, Carter Vonderau

