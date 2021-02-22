ANGOLA — Here is the honor roll for the second quarter of 2020 at Hendry Park Elementary School:
Third grade
All A's
Elaina Arnold, Ezra Baskerville, Faith Bostwick, Eva French, Arriana Growe, Jayda Hollar, Brielle Miller, Natalie Moon, Avarie Petre, Cody Smith, Mia Weaver, Trinity Whitaker, Jamison Wombacher, Harper Yoder
Regular
Isabelle Allen, Isabella Anderson, Anabelle Billman, Braydon Carpenter, Draven Cole, Ridge Crooks, Rilynn Curtis, Ruby Drown, Lucas Greenfield, Ezekiel Hall, Keegan Hinkley, Harper Kepler, Millie Lentz, Addisyn Lowe, Alandra Moncivais, Ruby Rizzo, Elizabeth Shawver, Madison Smith
Fourth grade
All A's
Avery Bacon, Aiden Bacsenko, Isabella Bounds, Bode Boyer, Madilyn Bussard, Leila Cash, Jackson Diller, Jason Estep, Aubree Kepler, Drew Lentz, Macy Newhard, Elise Newman, Ellianna Papenbrock, Nolan Shutt, Matthew Stellhorn, Griffin Strobel, Nathan Veltkamp, Tenor Venderley, Kellen Waltke
Regular
Nevaeh Brown, Grace Butler, Carter Cook, Adriana Delacruz, Raylee DeLong, Levi Eddingfield, Nevaeh Fraley, Leonardo Grant, Alexus Hall, Aidan Kimmel, Dominic Kinsinger, Caiden Landis, Abdulezeez Muthana, Matias Santoyo Almanza, Dakota Smith, Connery Smith, Symphony Stantz, Oscar Vieyra, Cassaundra Willis-Houtz, Tucker Wolfinger
Fifth grade
All A's
Craig Holden, Riley Duran, Cannon Justice, Yhuan Mina
Regular
Thor Anderson, Emmy Cline, Emery Dobson, Memphis Doerr, Ethan Golliff, Braedon Growe, Luciana Robinson, Hallie Robinson-Reaper, Lincoln Slabaugh, Carter Vonderau
