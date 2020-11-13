DEAR AMOR: Any helpful advice you can give me on how to get rid of snow-on-the-mountain and field bindweed, two invasive pests, would be much appreciated. I’ve tried pulling them up, even digging up roots, and in case of bindweed, even treating with salt and vinegar. Both pests continue to be a challenge, in garden and lawn areas. Looking forward to hearing from you. Thanks. — Trudy
DEAR TRUDY: Thank you for trusting me with this issue. I am sure that there are many of us who wonder why these weeds keep showing up in spite of a thorough cleanup. Before we can begin our control plan, let us learn a little bit more about them and their growing behaviors.
Snow-on-the-mountain
One plant company described snow-on-the-mountain as: “Fast growing and beautiful — even grows under maple trees! It’s hard to imagine a more versatile, yet beautiful ground cover than our Problem-Solver Snow-On-The-Mountain. Grows fast, covering the ground in record time.”
Snow-on-the-mountain is used as a landscape plant on shaded areas, edging, or pathways. This aggressive perennial spreads long branching rhizomes and will overrun any other plant species if planted together with them. It has extremely invasive roots that can also take over our garden areas or lawns. Its root system could bud easily, even from very small segments of rhizomes left in the soil.
Field bindweed
It is also known as small bindweed, European bindweed, and Creeping Jenny. Hedge bindweed, on the other hand, has pointy leaves. These are very invasive species. Hated, restricted, and prohibited by so many states.
What are they? Simply put, these are wild morning glory, native to Europe and now found around the world. They have white to pink funnel-shape flowers.
According to Andy Hulting, an Oregon State University Extension weed specialist: “It is considered to be one of the most noxious weeds in the world because of its yield-robbing practices in crops such as wheat, potatoes and legumes (beans and peas).”
Two weeks ago, I wrote about how disgusted I was with morning glory that I created my very own invasive list with it in. Field bindweed is indeed a member of the morning-glory family and has the same vine characteristics. This wild flower, however, is a perennial.
Studies done from universities in Utah, Montana, Nebraska, and many other states, found that this weed expands its territory up to 18 feet in length each year. Its roots can go as deep as 20 feet underground. New plants can grow from roots 14 feet below. A single bindweed plant can produce 600 seeds each year. Some will germinate right away and other seeds will remain intact and becomes viable 60 years later or more.
Control
Mechanical control for snow-on-the-mountain includes using a lawn mower and mowing the area in its lowest setting. Cover that location right away with black plastic to prevent the plant from regrowing. If the area is long and wide, it will be impractical to do so.
Mechanical control for field bindweeds requires three to five years of persistent and dedicated hand removal, with every three weeks interval. What would be our opportunity cost for that?
The cheapest and easiest way to exterminate these two tough weeds once and for all is to use a herbicide. A vinegar-salt-detergent solution may be effective on tender, shallow-rooted grasses. Deeply rooted weeds, however, need a stronger response to kill their roots and root buds.
Before we begin to implement our chemical control, let’s dig out any other tender plants we have in that area. Transfer them to a new place. Then, apply a non-selective herbicide to this aggressive vegetation.
It will not die in one application. Let’s keep an eye on them when they start reviving again. Multiple applications are necessary in order to successfully deliver the herbicide down to their deepest roots. Also, let us not forget that area are filled with tons of seeds ready to grow any minute.
