For local 4-Hers in Noble and LaGrange counties, 2020 was kind of the same.
Same, in that animal showing went on pretty much the same as always, except with driving in projects the day of the shows and going home at the end.
Different, in that just about everything else that usually makes up the county fair — food, rides, live entertainment — wasn’t there.
But both county 4-H fairs are now concluded, with plenty of ribbons, banners and trophies given out same as always.
And one other thing was the same as always — The News Sun staff spent the week following the 4-H shows and capturing photos of our local youth hard at work.
Here’s a look back at the 4-H activities from throughout the week and stay tuned for the annual 4-H special sections detailing all the participants and winners with dozens more photos, releasing later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.