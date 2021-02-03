All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.
— Charles Schulz
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
When I think of Valentine’s Day, I think of chocolate. Charles Schulz wrote, “All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”
As kids we would get Valentine’s Day cards from classmates, teachers, and from Mom and Dad, but we would also get chocolate in one form or another. I love chocolate! I really don’t care what form. You can serve me ice cream, cake, pie, brownies, cookies, chocolate milk or hot chocolate. It is all good. You can cover peanuts, almonds, raisins, or pretzels with chocolate and it won’t last for long.
Historically, the Hershey Bar was created in 1900, the Reese Cup in 1928 and Snickers in 1930. When you go to a convenience store, you can find more than twenty versions of a candy bar. All of us have our favorites. Every year about this time, the Girl Scouts have their annual cookie drive to raise money. Thin Mints are my favorite, but the problem is, I consider one sleeve as a serving! Patrick Skene Catling wrote, “Other things are food. But, chocolate’s chocolate.”
On Valentine’s Day, we should all celebrate!! I am celebrating that 2020 is over. I am celebrating that I have special people in my life who helped me get through 2020. To thank them, they should get some chocolate. Valentine’s Day celebrations this year may be different because of social distancing due to the Coronavirus, but I encourage everyone to reach out to all those who are special in your life!
Make a call, Facetime, text, send a card, and send chocolate! Linda Grayson wrote, “there is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”
