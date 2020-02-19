WOLF LAKE —Early spring is a wonderful time to get outside – changing weather, more colors, the fresh smells!
Women are invited to gather for a Reflection on Nature Women’s Hike on Saturday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College. The nature hike will be a time of reflection and discovery in nature. Much of the morning will be spent outdoors walking, stopping to read aloud the words of women authors. Rediscover the restorative power of natural spaces and of women in community.
Space is limited and registration is required. Please visit the Goshen College website www.goshen.edu/merrylea for more information and to register by March 20. The cost is $10 per person.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, near Wolf Lake and midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure. To learn more, see Merry Lea’s web site at http://www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. Recognized for its unique Study-Service Term program, Goshen has earned citations of excellence in Barron’s Best Buys in Education, “Colleges of Distinction,” “Making a Difference College Guide” and U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” edition, which named Goshen a “least debt college.” Visit http://www.goshen.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.