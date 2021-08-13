KENDALLVILLE — A new physician with northeast Indiana ties has joined the Parkview Physicians Group-Family Medicine office in Kendallville. Nicholas Fox, DO, MA, is now seeing patients.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome a new family physician with Dr. Fox’s energy and commitment to holistic, patient-centered care,” said Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital. “I think Noble County families will find him an enthusiastic, knowledgeable, supportive caregiver. We’re very fortunate he’s chosen to serve our community.”
Dr. Fox completed his family medicine residency with the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program. He received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri, where he simultaneously earned a master’s degree in bioethics.
“I wanted to become a DO, instead of an MD, because the overall tenet for osteopathic medicine is to treat the patient as a whole, instead of focusing on the disease,” said Fox. “I believe this is especially important for me as a family medicine doctor as I strive to improve the overall health of my patients and focus on preventive care. I was interested in getting a master’s in bioethics because I wanted to continue to keep in touch with why practicing medicine is important. I believe my bioethics degree has made me a more well-rounded physician; I can better approach and adapt to patients – especially those with diverse backgrounds – as individuals.”
Fox attended Indiana University in Bloomington for his bachelor’s degree in biology, minoring in chemistry and psychology.
Alongside his studies and training, volunteering has been a meaningful extension of Fox’s desire to serve. During his undergraduate studies, he volunteered at a Monroe County free health clinic for people without insurance. Later, during medical school, he provided community health screening exams for children at a clinic in the Kansas City area. As a resident, he enjoyed volunteering at fundraisers for Kate’s Kart, an organization that provides free books to hospitalized children.
Dr. Fox is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Indiana Osteopathic Association.
Fox, who grew up in Brownsburg, Indiana, has local ties through relatives in Auburn and Angola, and he appreciates the benefits of life in a smaller community.
“I chose to work in Kendallville because I wanted to work in a more rural location where I hope I can create deeper relationships with my patients,” Dr. Fox said. “As a physician, my main goal is to be a resource to help my patients become the healthiest version of themselves and reach the goals they have in life.”
Outside of work, Fox enjoys spending quality time with family and his three dogs. Traveling, swimming, and following IU basketball are also among his favorite activities.
Dr. Fox’s office is located on the Parkview Noble Hospital campus at 326 Sawyer Road. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 260-349-9166.
