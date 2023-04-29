Alexys Antal of Topeka and Kyla Long of Middlebury were among students at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio to participate in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
Antal was honored as a sophomore member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310.
Long presented “The Application of Pharmacogenomics to Evaluate the Genetic Variation in CYP3A5 in an Ambulatory Care Setting and to Assess the Need for Future Pharmacogenomic Testing.”
The University of Findlay is known for its science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. The university was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay and has more than 3,500 students enrolled.
