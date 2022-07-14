ALBION — The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a photography contest from July 7 through July 29 for the best events and ceremonies photos at Noble County’s tourism locations.
To enter, submit one photo, the date of event or when the photo was taken, and a brief description to info@visitnoblecounty.com. Please submit by 5 p.m. on July 29. The contest is open to local residents, guests and business owners.
Visit Noble County’s top five winners will be notified by email and featured in the tourism bureau’s blog, highlighting the location and photographer. Photos will then be shared on the bureau’s website and social media platforms.
These locations are eligible: Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation, & Community Center, Avilla Community Center, Avilla Pocket Park, Baker Hall at the Windmill Museum, Black Creek Ridge Flower Farm & Madison Rose, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Best Western Kendallville Inn, Bixler Lake & Campground, Brick Ark Inn, Chain O Lakes State Park & Stanley School House, Cobblestone Golf Course, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historical Site, Kimmell House Inn, Kendallville Pocket Park, Ligonier Visitors Center & Heritage Museum, LaOtto Community Park, Mirror Lake Bed and Breakfast, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Noble County Fairgrounds, Noble Hawk Golf Course, Old Jail Museum, Sower Farmhouse & Wetlands, Stone’s Trace Historic Site, St. James Restaurant, Sylvan Cellars Event Center and The Strand Theatre.
For more information, call Grace Caswell at 260-636-3602 or email info@visitnoblecounty.com.
