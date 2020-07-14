HAMILTON — Nashville, Tennessee recording artist Jake Maurer and his band will be in Hamilton on Friday.
A family friendly concert at Double H Farms, 7100 S.R. 1, will be held 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $10, $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Guests are invited to take their own refreshments and seating.
Maurer and his band are regulars on the front stage of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville.
An Illinois native, Maurer started a teaching career before moving to Nashville as a full-time song writer and performer. Jake and his wife, Katie, have five children.
Maurer is a consummate entertainer.
“He loves to engage a crowd and make people laugh by saying just about anything that pops into his mind,” says his biography on his web site, jakemaurer.com.
Maurer expands his tour every year and performs regularly at several festivals, including the Hawgarama in Regina, Saskatchewan, the Black Tie Tail Gate fundraiser in Ontario and the Summer Roundup for Intermountain Children’s Home in Kalispell, Montana.
According to Jack Hanna of the Outdoor Channel, Maurer is “a true cowboy who knows how to entertain.” The band has made it a tradition to pair up with Hanna on stage at Intermountain’s annual fundraising event.
Maurer’s appearance in Hamilton was announced Tuesday afternoon.
Gates at Double H Farms open at 6 p.m. on Friday.
No glass or grills will be allowed but a food truck will be on site.
Camping will be available for $30; electric and waste dump will be available but fees apply.
